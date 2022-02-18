First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFBC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of FFBC opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

