Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Camtek were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Camtek by 252.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after buying an additional 423,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Camtek by 1,555.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 203,265 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Camtek by 122.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 201,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Camtek by 1,210.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 108,416 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Camtek during the second quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.82.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAMT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

