Credit Suisse AG Has $2.12 Million Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 206,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 23,002 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,261,000 after buying an additional 451,442 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,209,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,981,000 after buying an additional 64,036 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 141,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 434,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.3867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 4.1%. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

SKM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

