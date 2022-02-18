Geode Capital Management LLC Has $19.18 Million Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,909,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,054 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $19,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNDT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Conduent by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 114.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 115,471 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,245,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,340,000 after buying an additional 47,955 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNDT. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

