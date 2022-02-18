Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRCA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

VRCA opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $225.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 30,023 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $283,717.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

