China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Greenridge Global boosted their price objective on China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $2.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $82.37 million, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 2.81. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.