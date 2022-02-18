China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Greenridge Global boosted their price objective on China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $2.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $82.37 million, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 2.81. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
