BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $5.60 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.99.

BDSI opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 18,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 696,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 530,047 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,621 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at $5,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

