LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 223,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

