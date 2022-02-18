LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20.
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.