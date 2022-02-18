Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $255.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.54.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab stock opened at $178.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $178.37 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after acquiring an additional 889,962 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ecolab by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,848,000 after acquiring an additional 841,377 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,003,000 after acquiring an additional 815,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.