NU (NYSE:NU) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bradesco Corretora

Stock analysts at Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Bradesco Corretora’s price target indicates a potential downside of 50.45% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NU. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. New Street Research began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.
Shares of NU stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.75. NU has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $12.24.
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NU (NU)
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.