NU (NYSE:NU) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bradesco Corretora

Stock analysts at Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Bradesco Corretora’s price target indicates a potential downside of 50.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NU. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. New Street Research began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Shares of NU stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.75. NU has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $12.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

