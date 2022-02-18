Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $136.52 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.21 and a 200-day moving average of $125.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 89,469 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $3,790,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,405,000 after purchasing an additional 35,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,068,000 after purchasing an additional 474,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

