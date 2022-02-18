Geode Capital Management LLC Has $19.78 Million Stock Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,195,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 134,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $19,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,725,000 after buying an additional 1,506,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after purchasing an additional 351,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,644,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 90,783 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after acquiring an additional 143,240 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,252,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 615,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $5.71 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $444,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SGMO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

