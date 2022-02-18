Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 37,878 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,942,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $20,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 19,972 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 126,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,844,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

AIV stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 1.07. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

