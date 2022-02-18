Geode Capital Management LLC Has $20.85 Million Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 638,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 19,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $20,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 103,840.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,867,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $51,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,247 in the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $35.05 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.67%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

