Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $21,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in StoneX Group by 100,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 49.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $76.07 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $76.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.33.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $440,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.02 per share, with a total value of $75,292.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,756 and sold 37,731 shares valued at $2,457,029. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

