PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stake Boosted by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,293,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $185,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

PPG opened at $149.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.70 and its 200 day moving average is $159.34. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.