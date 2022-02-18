Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 50,004 Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 447,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGACU. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $65,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $124,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 1.6% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 254,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period.

LGACU opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

