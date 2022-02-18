Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $773,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 581.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 58,990 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $436,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 54.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.2% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter.

NJUL opened at $46.06 on Friday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21.

