Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Director Sells $822,360.00 in Stock

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $822,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PFC opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Premier Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,376,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,199,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after acquiring an additional 341,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 941,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,116,000 after acquiring an additional 78,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after acquiring an additional 24,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 33,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

