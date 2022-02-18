Jean A. Bua Sells 19,267 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $611,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NTCT opened at $31.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTCT. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,750,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,655,000 after acquiring an additional 98,928 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,024 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,215,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,384,000 after acquiring an additional 241,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,748,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,933,000 after acquiring an additional 372,821 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 49,083.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

