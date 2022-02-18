Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 859,400 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the January 15th total of 663,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $64.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 2.56.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

AOSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $282,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $316,804.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $744,791. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $753,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 230.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 29,895 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $8,135,000. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.