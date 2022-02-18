BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Short Interest Update

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 616,600 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the January 15th total of 445,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,011,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in BancFirst by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,395,000 after acquiring an additional 54,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 251,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BancFirst by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BANF opened at $77.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average is $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.27. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 33.61%. Equities research analysts predict that BancFirst will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 28.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

