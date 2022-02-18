Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,432,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,621,000. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,935,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter worth about $5,691,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth about $3,431,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE AOMR opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $19.00.
Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
