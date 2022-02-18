Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,432,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,621,000. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,935,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter worth about $5,691,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth about $3,431,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Shares of NYSE AOMR opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

AOMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.