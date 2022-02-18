Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 475,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Slam were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Slam during the second quarter worth $516,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the second quarter valued at $179,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the second quarter valued at $449,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the second quarter valued at $524,000.

Get Slam alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLAM opened at $9.71 on Friday. Slam Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.