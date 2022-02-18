Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 72,318 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 307,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,318 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 696,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 491,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 125.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 418,199 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 563.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 357,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 140.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 237,847 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

CARA stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. The company has a market cap of $531.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Cara Therapeutics Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.