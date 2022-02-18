Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,225 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,950,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 61,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter worth $927,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the third quarter worth $33,352,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 290,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter.

RSX stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $33.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

