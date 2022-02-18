ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 31.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD opened at $66.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.31. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

