Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 30.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill Leversage bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $17.75 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.85.

AUPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

