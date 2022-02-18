Citigroup Inc. Purchases 566 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.40. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.23.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

