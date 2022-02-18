Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Raised to $29.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $25.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after buying an additional 2,218,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,068,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,289,000 after buying an additional 643,244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,071,000 after buying an additional 2,487,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,030,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,223,000 after buying an additional 1,110,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

