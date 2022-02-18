AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Lowered to $105.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

APP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AppLovin from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.13.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $64.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $116.09.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $677,089,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $66,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,620,662 shares of company stock valued at $694,062,400 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $8,122,155,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $195,005,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $139,011,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 32,882.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,190,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,060 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

