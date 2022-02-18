AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Lowered to $105.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
APP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AppLovin from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.13.
Shares of NYSE APP opened at $64.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $116.09.
In other news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $677,089,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $66,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,620,662 shares of company stock valued at $694,062,400 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $8,122,155,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $195,005,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $139,011,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 32,882.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,190,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,060 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
