Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.08% from the stock’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Engagesmart’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Engagesmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74. Engagesmart has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Engagesmart will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Engagesmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

