Morgan Stanley Cuts SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $21.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPWR. Raymond James raised shares of SunPower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of SunPower from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cfra downgraded shares of SunPower from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.87.

Get SunPower alerts:

SPWR opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. SunPower’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter worth $22,127,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 204.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 426,953 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in SunPower by 332.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 401,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after acquiring an additional 392,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 607.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 299,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.