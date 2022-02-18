StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sypris Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $45.01 million, a P/E ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $79,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 8.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

