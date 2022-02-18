Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular and other rare and metabolic indications. The Company’s product candidate consist SLN124 for the treatment of iron overload disorders; SLN360 for the cardiovascular disease with high lipoprotein and SLN500 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases which are in clinical stage. Silence Therapeutics plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ SLN opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72. Silence Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLN. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 2,134,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,949,000 after buying an additional 1,536,609 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $22,715,000. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,156,000. Finally, Consonance Capital Management LP raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 758,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 579,466 shares in the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

