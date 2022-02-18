Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $78,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.58.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $69.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.88. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.