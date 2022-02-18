Citigroup Inc. Has $254,000 Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,437 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 41,996 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,377,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after acquiring an additional 112,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BGCP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

BGC Partners stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.73.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 33.34%.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

