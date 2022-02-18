Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Manning & Napier were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manning & Napier in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Manning & Napier in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Manning & Napier by 30.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Manning & Napier by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 184,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MN opened at $8.89 on Friday. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $164.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Manning & Napier in a research report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

