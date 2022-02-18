Citigroup Inc. Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,066 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Asensus Surgical worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Asensus Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

ASXC stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $169.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.52. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $6.06.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.