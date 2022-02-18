Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) & First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Financial Survey

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) and First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Five Star Bancorp and First Interstate BancSystem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Star Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 First Interstate BancSystem 0 3 1 0 2.25

Five Star Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.19%. First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus price target of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.39%. Given First Interstate BancSystem’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Interstate BancSystem is more favorable than Five Star Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and First Interstate BancSystem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Star Bancorp $88.86 million 5.88 $35.93 million $2.90 10.46 First Interstate BancSystem $680.30 million 3.49 $192.10 million $3.11 12.25

First Interstate BancSystem has higher revenue and earnings than Five Star Bancorp. Five Star Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Interstate BancSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and First Interstate BancSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Star Bancorp 47.76% 22.09% 1.84% First Interstate BancSystem 28.45% 10.10% 1.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.0% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Five Star Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Interstate BancSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Five Star Bancorp pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Interstate BancSystem pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Interstate BancSystem has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. First Interstate BancSystem is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Interstate BancSystem beats Five Star Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land and construction loans; farmland loans; residential real estate and construction loans; and consumer and other loans. The company also offers debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. It operates seven branch offices and two loan production offices in Northern California. Five Star Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.