IAA (NYSE:IAA) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

IAA (NYSE:IAA) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of IAA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAA from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IAA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $35.26 on Monday. IAA has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $64.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. The company had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. IAA’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAA will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in IAA by 6.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the second quarter worth $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the second quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in IAA by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.