Robert W. Baird Trims Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Target Price to $28.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.92. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Under Armour by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

