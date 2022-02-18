Mizuho Trims Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Target Price to $140.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FISV. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.10.

Fiserv stock opened at $94.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.40. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 10,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,031 shares worth $16,195,524. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Fiserv by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Fiserv by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775,001 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fiserv by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,560,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fiserv by 793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

