Barclays PLC Buys 3,415 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Innodata were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INOD. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Innodata by 4,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,226 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Innodata by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Innodata in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Innodata in the 2nd quarter worth about $531,000. 16.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Innodata stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Innodata Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.

