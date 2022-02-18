Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 117.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PFSweb were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Run Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,054,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after buying an additional 452,019 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,537,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 371,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 177,385 shares during the period. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

PFSW stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. PFSweb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Several analysts have commented on PFSW shares. StockNews.com downgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded PFSweb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

