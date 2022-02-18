BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,547,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306,539 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Aterian were worth $16,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $925,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aterian news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $431,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $363,113.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ATER stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. Aterian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $187.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Aterian from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Aterian from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aterian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

