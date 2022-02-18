BlackRock Inc. Acquires 25,855 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $17,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 2,465.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 84,283 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 138,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 69,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $776,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 120,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVNW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

In other news, CFO David M. Gray bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $29,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Somesh Singh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.79 per share, with a total value of $61,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $28.91 on Friday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $323.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 37.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

