Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,622,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,324 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $17,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 764.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 417.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

