BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Peoples Financial Services worth $18,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 28.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFIS opened at $48.50 on Friday. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.96.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 32.50% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

