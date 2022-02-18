BlackRock Inc. Purchases 84,906 Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,960,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,906 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Atreca worth $18,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atreca by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 398,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 81,524 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Atreca by 33.3% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 196.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 30,324 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Atreca alerts:

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. Atreca, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.05.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.